Tramlines 2024: 15 of the best festival outfits we’ve seen so far as thousands party at Hillsborough Park

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 28th Jul 2024, 16:24 BST

Move over Coachella, Tramlines is where the true festival fashion can be found.

Festival fashion is really just whatever you choose to wear at a festival.

But some people go above and beyond to create some of the weird and wonderful outfits that you simply couldn’t wear in many other settings. Whether its all clashing colours and patterns, sequins, mesh or crochet, it’s what gives festivals that ‘je ne sais quoi’.

As the final day of Tramlines gets underway, we have delved into our photos from the event so far to bring just a small selection of standout outfits we’ve seen so far.

Here’s our pick of just some of the best dressed at Tramlines this year.

Don’t forget to check out our other galleries from the event, including candid photos here, photos from Saturday here, and photos from Friday here.

A bucket hat is the epitome of festival attire.

1. Tramlines 2024 - Best outfits (so far)

A bucket hat is the epitome of festival attire. | Errol Edwards

The boots, the mesh top, the tattoos, the hats and sunnies - these girls have nailed it.

2. Tramlines 2024 - Best outfits (so far)

The boots, the mesh top, the tattoos, the hats and sunnies - these girls have nailed it. | Errol Edwards

Stunning!

3. Tramlines 2024 - Best outfits (so far)

Stunning! | Errol Edwards

This whole group looks outstanding, from the rhinestone face stickers to the timeless bucket hat

4. Tramlines 2024 - Best outfits (so far)

This whole group looks outstanding, from the rhinestone face stickers to the timeless bucket hat | Errol Edwards

