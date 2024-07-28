Festival fashion is really just whatever you choose to wear at a festival.
But some people go above and beyond to create some of the weird and wonderful outfits that you simply couldn’t wear in many other settings. Whether its all clashing colours and patterns, sequins, mesh or crochet, it’s what gives festivals that ‘je ne sais quoi’.
As the final day of Tramlines gets underway, we have delved into our photos from the event so far to bring just a small selection of standout outfits we’ve seen so far.
Here’s our pick of just some of the best dressed at Tramlines this year.
Don’t forget to check out our other galleries from the event, including candid photos here, photos from Saturday here, and photos from Friday here.
