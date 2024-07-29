It was certainly in contrast to the torrential rain of 2023 that churned Hillsborough Park into a mudbath. Instead, Tramlines 2024 was balmy and even rose to a roasting 24C on Sunday. At least partygoers got one summery weekend after the soggy June and July seen this year.

In fact, good weather in the Steel City must have come as a surprise to every out-of-town act all weekend. Bombay Bicycle Club’s Jack Steadman was blinded by Friday’s sunshine pouring onto the Sarah Nulty Stage. “I’m not cool enough to wear sunglasses, so I’m just going to squint,” he quipped. “I can’t see any of you.” Then, on Saturday, The Snuts’ Jack Cochrane took credit for the whole thing: “Four Scottish lads bringing the sun, who would have thought it.”

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who rocketed back into the charts thanks to 2023 smash flick Saltburn, brought her brand of class and humour to the main stage. “I’ll go back to London after this and tell them I got a tan in Sheffield,” she quipped.

Meanwhile, one of the star performances of the weekend by popular approval probably went to Tom Grennan, who gave fans one of the top performances of their lives while winning some new converts when he told the crowd: “Sheffield is one of my favourite scenes.”

Friday headliner Paolo Nutini seemed truly grateful for his reception too. Even though some fans did not fully love his live reimaginings of favourites like New Shoes and Pencil Full of Lead - both far slower and more like ballads - he took to the stage for a touching, Sheffield-exclusive, second encore: just him playing Stevie Wonder’s I Just Called To Say. He said: “I want to give you the biggest thank you, Sheffield. I’ve had the best day.”

Jamie T sadly did not win over the crowd’. At one point during his set he said: “Stop talking about how cultural Sheffield is, it’s ****ing boring…I don’t need anyone questioning me.”

There was also a touch of disappointment that Human League weren’t given the headliner spot in their own hometown over Snow Patrol, after wowing the Steel City crowd.

There was nothing like seeing 30,000 or so people swaying their arms to Electric Dreams and Philip Oakley pointing out "I used to live about 200 yards that way, on Langsett Road."

Here’s a knockout weekend!

Tramlines Festival 2024 Tom Grennan takes the main stage by storm in the evening sunshine

Tramlines 2024 - Best outfits (so far) These lads managed to wear every colour on the rainbow between each other.

We'll Always Be Together Human League brought an unrivaled stage show of white staircases, bell bottoms and keytars that drove their home town wild. "I used to live 200 yards that way," Phillip Oakley told the crowd.

Example whips up the crowd Example hit the stage with his unique charm to whip up the crowd. The artist scanned the park between songs, chanting: "Make some noise for... the first aid team! Make some noise for... Cheeky Burger! Shout out to the people cleaning the toilets! Make some noise for yourselves!"