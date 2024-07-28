Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our video captures a tour of The Snuts’ dressing room ahead of their performance at Tramlines Festival.

Saturday, July 27, saw Scottish indie rock band The Snuts return to Tramlines to take on the Sarah Nulty Main Stage in front of a heaving crowd.

Ahead of their stellar performance, which included their hits Glasgow, Dreams and Gloria, Lauren Hague met with The Snuts for a behind-the-scenes tour into their dressing room.

The Snuts played on the main stage on day two of Tramlines Festival 2024. | Charley Atkins

The video highlights some unusual items that join the band on their tours, including a Red Bull mini fridge, and a plate of sliced vegetables.