The first new business to open at Sheffield’s renovated Cannon Brewery has been unveiled as an indoor padel court.

Club de Padel, Sheffield’s newest indoor destination for the Mexican tennis-style sport in Rutland Road, will launch in September 2025.

Club de Padel will launch an indoor five-court warehouse for the Mexican racket sport in September. | Club de Padel

It is the first new business to open following an extensive restoration project at the former Cannon Brewery warehouse in Neepsend.

Five indoor competition grade courts will open in September, available from from 7am - 10pm daily.

The Manchester padel club brand will price courts at £36 per hour during off-peak hours and £44 during peak times, balls included.

Courts will be playable from September 4, with bookings going live from August 28.

The club will also feature a coffee bar, a club shop stocking merchandise from UN:IK, as well as equipment from partners Adidas and Head.

There will also be coaching, club socials, tournaments and private coaching, available for groups of up to four.

The former Cannon Brewery on Rutland Road has previously been earmarked for 500 homes by developers Capital & Centric. | National World

Padel is a racket sports typically played in doubles using solid perforated bats where balls can be played off of court walls, similar to squash.

Club de Padel’s will also be the launch site of the upcoming ‘Lick of Paint’ Street Art Festival, brainchild of Megan ‘Peachzz’ Russell and Alastair Flindall. The festival will use the exterior walls of the building on Boyland Street to showcase emerging and established talent across the weekend of September 6-7.

Then, on September 20, in partnership with 84 John St and Fix Up Running, Club de Padel will host a one day ‘sport, culture, and wellness’ festival with “huge group workout accessible to all, guided city runs, Padel taster sessions, relaxing Yoga sessions from @r1sestudios and a soundtrack of music from @inrtdsounds_.”

The sports club will host a recruitment day at Poco, Stag Works on August 14. Job applications can be sent to [email protected]

Matt McKinlay, co-Founder of Club de Padel said: “We can’t wait to open our Cannon Brewery site - it’s been a real labour of love and it’s looking brilliant now. From the moment we stepped into the space we knew it had something special and Neepsend has this urban, creative energy that really fits with what we’re about.

“We’re here to create a unique and inclusive club that adds to all the exciting stuff that’s already going on in the city - everyone we’ve spoken to so far has been so welcoming and supportive and we can’t wait to get the doors open.”

Tom Wilmot, Joint Managing Director at Capital&Centric, which owns the former Cannon Brewery site, said: “Breathing new life into the old Cannon Brewery site has been a big focus for us, and Club de Padel are the perfect match to bring it back with a bang.

“They’ve got real energy and ambition, and they’ve created something that feels properly fresh for Sheffield in collaboration with some of the city’s creative and wellness communities. We’re buzzing to see it come alive this September.”