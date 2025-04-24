"I’m a property expert - this area of Sheffield is currently exploding in popularity"

Olivia Jones, a senior valuer at Spencer Estate Agents with 25 years of experience in the property market, says she’s never seen demand like this before.

“Literally everything you need is on your doorstep,” she says. “It’s the perfect place for everyone.”

From its proximity to the city centre and Peak District, to the buzzing independent food and drink scene, Kelham Island has become a hotspot for families, young professionals and even retirees.

Olivia believes the area's unique charm lies in its architectural contrasts and peaceful atmosphere.

“You’ve got this beautiful mix of old and new – historic factories converted into sleek modern flats. It’s full of character.”

The area is also Sheffield’s first low-traffic neighbourhood, meaning less congestion, cleaner air and a safer space for walking and cycling.

While some assume Kelham Island is just for young urbanites, Olivia says the reality is far more diverse.

“I’ve spoken to all kinds of people looking to move here - from young professionals drawn to the independent pubs and eateries, to families who love the central location and good schools.”

Surprisingly, she adds, many older people are relocating here too.

“Retirees are moving in because it’s such a safe community. There are few break-ins, which means it’s secure enough to lock up and leave if they want to travel for six months of the year.”

Out of everything, Olivia says the community aspect is what really brings people to the area.

“I hear all the time about the community aspect - there are WhatsApp groups where people keep each other informed and look out for one another,” she says.

One of the people driving that community spirit is Craig Wolstenholme, secretary of the Kelham Island and Neepsend Community Alliance (KINCA).

KINCA is a registered charity working to improve life for everyone who lives, works or visits the area - from running litter picks and bee-keeping sessions to hosting Kelham Pride and community carol singing.

Since moving to the area 13 years ago, he’s seen it change dramatically: “Kelham Island has undergone significant transformation, evolving from a primarily industrial area into a trendy and vibrant neighbourhood.

“New residential developments and an increase in independent businesses have really enhanced its appeal.”

Kelham Island has managed to modernise while celebrating its past. The Kelham Island Museum, set on a 900-year-old man-made island, keeps Sheffield’s steelmaking legacy alive, meanwhile, Cutlery Works food hall, Peddler Market, and Yellow Arch Studios offer a taste of the area's now-thriving cultural and culinary scene.

“What sets Kelham Island apart is its carefully preserved industrial heritage, many former factories and steelworks have been repurposed into vibrant spaces including craft beer bars and artist studios,” says Craig.

Looking ahead, there’s plenty for residents to be excited about. Craig says community projects continue to grow - including more green initiatives and events like Kelham Pride, set to return this June. There are even plans to bottle honey from local beehives to raise funds for KINCA.

“We’re hopeful of extracting a large amount of delicious honey this summer, which will be bottled up and sold to the local community.”

There’s also buzz around Sheffield’s first indoor padel venue, opening soon in the former Cannon Brewery in Neepsend. Building on community initiatives, KINCA is also expanding its creative vinyl-wrapped bin project, originally launched to combat graffiti, with plans to decorate ten more bins.

But alongside growth, there are still challenges. Craig notes a lack of key services like a GP surgery and library - something he hopes will be addressed as new developments go up in nearby Furnace Hill and Neepsend.

For both Olivia and Craig, what makes Kelham Island special goes beyond its trendy bars or location.

As Olivia Jones puts it: “Kelham Island is just one of those rare places that has it all - the character, the community, the location. It’s no surprise people are rushing to live here.”

