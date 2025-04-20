Well-known artists behind famous murals set to launch Sheffield street art event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new festival celebrating street art in Sheffield is set to launch later this year.

A Lick of Paint – which has been founded by local street artists Megan Russell and Alistair Flindall – will take place over the first weekend of September.

The festival aims to showcase local talent, bring communities together, and create new street art installations in selected parts of the city.

Flindall, 33, said it had felt as though it was a type of event “missing” from Sheffield but now was the “perfect time” to set it up.

Photo: A street art festival is planned for Sheffield: Photo: Emma Thompson

“There’s been a lot more commissioning from people, and projects like the economic recovery fund has seen a higher input of street art coming into the city,” he explained.

“It felt like finally all the right people were backing what we already knew needed to happen, that we’d seen happen in cities like Leicester and Bristol where it just completely transforms the city when they have these events.”

Specialising as a community artist through his Neck of the Wood studio, Flindall believes the impact of art on local communities is “vital”.

He added: “All of the projects I run are in areas where there isn’t lots of colour, there isn’t lots of access to art, people can’t always just walk out there door and go to a museum.

Alastair and Megan, the founders of the Lick of Paint festival: Photo: Credit Chris Saunders

“Having free art on their doorstep can really transform how they feel about their area.”

Events across September 6 and September 7 will include workshops, mentoring, tours, film screenings, panels, and an innovative showcase of augmented reality.

These will be situated in a variety of locations across the city: from Fitzalan Square to Castlegate, Sheffield Hallam University, Wicker, and Kelham Island. All events will be free to attend.

New art will also be installed as part of the festival, with some of the specific walls still “to be 100 per cent confirmed”.

Co-founder Russell, 31, said there will be “lots to do, and lots to see.

“We have lots of different plans and I think it will change a lot as it grows.

“But our main core for the festival is bringing the community together, bringing more art into the city, and highlighting local artists.”

Last year Russell, who is also known as Peachzz, came runner-up in Street Art Cities’ Best Mural in the World for her work on ‘Reverie’ - a 25.5m high mural of a kingfisher and heron in Pound’s Park.

She said the reaction to the mural had been “crazy”.

She said: “I didn’t know the gravity of what that was going to do. The amount of love that I got from it showed me how important having art in this city is.

“It is a really special piece, it’s probably the one closest to my heart, especially because I

love Sheffield so much.”

Aside from the event, the pair are currently working on a project in collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University students to create murals on either side of the Netherthorpe Road tram stop underpass.

Of this year’s festival, Councillor Martin Smith, chairman of the Economic Development and Skills Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield is a city of makers. It is home to a vibrant and dynamic cultural and creative scene and thousands of makers and artists call the city home.

“Events like this not only bring together communities but help to make Sheffield a vibrant place to live in and visit.”