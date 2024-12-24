Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Manchester-based sports brand Club de Padel plans to expand to Sheffield in 2025 in a new development in Neepsend, the company has announced.

It would be the city’s first dedicated padel club - offering people the chance play the racket sport, where balls can be played off the court walls, which has boomed in popularity over recent years.

David Blake, co-founder of Club de Padel, said: "We’re really excited to bring Club de Padel to Sheffield and have the chance to breathe new life into this incredible space alongside the team at Capital&Centric.

Club de Padel in Manchester have revealed plans to expand to Sheffield. | Club de Padel

“We’ve had some fantastic times in this city over the years, as both kids and adults, so we can’t wait to bring Club de Padel here and to introduce as many people as possible to this amazing sport which is exploding across the UK.”

Mr Blake opened Club de Padel in Manchester in 2023 with co-founders Matt McKinlay and James Wigglesworth.

The new site in Sheffield will be part of the upcoming Neepsend development, where Capital&Centric plan to deliver the first phase of 270 new homes, as well as work and cultural spaces, at the former Cannon Brewery site by the summer of 2025.

Club de Padel plan to open this padel space in Neepsend, Sheffield, as part of a big new development. | Club de Padel

Sheffield’s Club de Padel will come in the second phase of the project - with planning applications submitted. It will feature five panoramic padel courts alongside a club shop, coffee and juice bar, and additional social and wellness spaces.

Tom Wilmot, joint managing director of Capital&Centric, said: “For us, this is about bringing life to a forgotten, unloved space and creating a community before we’ve even started building work, while boosting Sheffield’s standing as the outdoor, active city.”

“Opening a padel club in this post industrial setting will create an immersive and engaging experience unlike anywhere else, so we’re super excited to be bringing Club de Padel to Cannon Brewery.”

“Padel is rapidly growing in popularity, so we’ve got the opportunity to do something really special here, kickstarting the regeneration of Neepsend.”

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority awarded Capital&Centric a £11.67million grant to kick-start the regeneration project earlier this year.