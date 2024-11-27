Sheffield retro: 18 nostalgic pictures looking back at 1997, including Stones Cannon Brewery

By Jane Salt
Published 27th Nov 2024, 06:45 BST
Retro takes a wander through all things Sheffield twenty seven years ago.

A search of our archives brings you these photographs from the year 1997 and include a green Father Christmas, football fans off to Wembley, famous faces in the city and much more.

Can you recognise anyone you know?

Micheal Palin pictured with Green Santa who is collecting cans to be cashed in for the Children's Appeal, November 29, 1997

1. Green Santa

Micheal Palin pictured with Green Santa who is collecting cans to be cashed in for the Children's Appeal, November 29, 1997 Photo: Paul Chappells

Sheffield United fans off to Wembley, May 26, 1997

2. A grand day out

Sheffield United fans off to Wembley, May 26, 1997 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Bomber Graham and Glyn Rhodes prepare to set off on a charity walk to Castleton from the Hallamshire House pub, Commonside, Sheffield, with locals from the Hallamshire House, The Office pub, and members of the Sheffield Boxing Club, July 20, 1997

3. Charity walk

Bomber Graham and Glyn Rhodes prepare to set off on a charity walk to Castleton from the Hallamshire House pub, Commonside, Sheffield, with locals from the Hallamshire House, The Office pub, and members of the Sheffield Boxing Club, July 20, 1997 Photo: Barry Richardson

The Manor Operatic Society's Brian Platts with members of the cast of 'Queen of Hearts', December 17, 1997

4. Queen of Hearts

The Manor Operatic Society's Brian Platts with members of the cast of 'Queen of Hearts', December 17, 1997 Photo: Roger Nadal

