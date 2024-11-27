A search of our archives brings you these photographs from the year 1997 and include a green Father Christmas, football fans off to Wembley, famous faces in the city and much more.
Can you recognise anyone you know?
1. Green Santa
Micheal Palin pictured with Green Santa who is collecting cans to be cashed in for the Children's Appeal, November 29, 1997 Photo: Paul Chappells
2. A grand day out
Sheffield United fans off to Wembley, May 26, 1997 Photo: Stuart Hastings
3. Charity walk
Bomber Graham and Glyn Rhodes prepare to set off on a charity walk to Castleton from the Hallamshire House pub, Commonside, Sheffield, with locals from the Hallamshire House, The Office pub, and members of the Sheffield Boxing Club, July 20, 1997 Photo: Barry Richardson
4. Queen of Hearts
The Manor Operatic Society's Brian Platts with members of the cast of 'Queen of Hearts', December 17, 1997 Photo: Roger Nadal
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.