Freshers' Week Sheffield: Retro pictures capture student nights out from years gone by

This is a chance for students from all over the world, attending either of the city’s universities, to make friends and to get a feel for the city.

By Errol Edwards
Monday, 19th September 2022, 4:45 am

Here we are taking a look back at days gone by when youngsters new to Sheffield hit the town.

Can you spot any familiar faces in these pictures?

Alison, Helen, Claire and Jo all Freshers at All Bar one

Matrin, Alberto, Chris, nick, Kate and Sarah all Freshers at All Bar one
Morco-Arriabiatta and Hawaii freshers experiencing Sheffield nightlife for the first time
Laura, Laura and Anna all freshers experiencing Sheffield Nightlife
l-R: Jenny and Jim In the Octagon part of Sheffield Universitys Freshers Mania event.
l-R: Sarah and Lindsey In the Octagon part of Sheffield Universitys Freshers Mania event.
