Italian cuisine is always a delight, whatever the weather - whether you’re after a perfectly baked pizza or an exotic pasta dish, these eight restaurants in Sheffield will satisfy your hunger.

We’ve only included restaurants that are marketed as Italian - just because they serve pizza, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re an Italian restaurant.

Moreover, we’re not including anywhere with a Tripadvisor rating that is lower than 4/5 and we won’t be looking at anywhere with fewer than 20 reviews.

Without any further ado, here is the best Italian cuisine in Sheffield, according to Tripadvisor.

The eight best Italian restaurants in Sheffield

Grazie

Rating: 5/5

1-3 Leopold Street, Sheffield, S1 2GY.

One reviewer said: “First time visit after being recommended by the people I was with. Definitely the best and my favourite restaurant in Sheffield.”

Napoli Centro Pizzeria

Rating: 5/5

343 Glossop Road, Sheffield, S10 2HP.

One reviewer said: “Pizza was superb - best we’ve tasted in ages. All the family had the same opinion.”

Olive Restaurant

Rating: 5/5

762 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8TB.

One reviewer said: “First time visiting and definitely not the last. The food was amazing. I had the chicken with crab, prawn and champagne sauce, delicious!”

Dos Amigos

Rating: 5/5

96-98 The Dale, Woodseats, Sheffield, S8 0PS.

One reviewer said: “Visited last night for a birthday celebration. All 5 of us had different meal choices and all of us thought our meals were well presented, plentiful and full of flavour.”

San Lorenzo

Rating: 5/5

190 Northfield Road, Sheffield, S10 1QU.

One reviewer said: “Had a very nice meal yesterday. Second time we’ve been and second time the meal has been very nice. Would highly recommend.”

Kias Pastaria

Rating: 5/5

759-761 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, S7 2BG.

One reviewer said: “Fantastic food in a lovely restaurant. The standard of food was really high, the staff were attentive and explained the menu and couldn’t be more helpful.”

Sheffield is teeming with to-quality Italian restaurants.

Bella Italia

Rating: 4.5/5

Broughton Lane Unit 3, Valley Centertainment, Sheffield, S9 2EP.

One reviewer said: “Rob our waiter was helpful and courteous. Lovely food as per usual. Thank you so much for everything. We will return.”

Vito’s Italian Restaurant

Rating: 4.5/5

284 South Road, Walkley, Sheffield, S6 3TE.