Yorkshire Natural History Museum opened on Holme Lane in Malin Bridge on Saturday, August 13, with people queuing down the street to be the first inside.

It is the brainchild of 22-year-old James Hogg, who has put his personal collection on display, and features numerous fossils found in the region, with a large mammoth tusk and a fossil of a crocodile’s skull among the prize artifacts.

Founder James Hogg with a fossil of a Ichthyosaur thought to be 175 million years old at the newly-opened Yorkshire Natural History Museum on Holme Lane in Malin Bridge, Sheffield (pic: Yorkshire Post / SWNS)

Entry costs £4 for adults and £2 per child, or £10 for a family of four, and there is a vegetarian and vegan cafe called Trilo-Bites inside.

The first reviews have landed on Tripadvisor, with three people awarding it the maximum possible five stars and another giving it four stars.

New museum in Sheffield called a ‘hidden gem’ and an ‘amazing place’

One visitor called it a ‘nice little museum with a wide array of interesting fossils’ but said there could have been a ‘bit more information on the displays’.

Some of the artifacts at the newly-opened Yorkshire Natural History Museum on Holme Lane in Malin Bridge, Sheffield (pic: Yorkshire Post / SWNS)

Another wrote: “What a wonderful experience! A quaint museum full of amazing fossils - a true hidden gem of sheffield.”

They continued: “Well worth a visit if you happen to be in Sheffield, you don't want to miss it!"

A third person called it a ‘fantastic small museum’ which they said was ‘brilliantly priced’, and a fourth said it was an ‘amazing place for all things fossils in Yorkshire’.

A crocodile head fossil at the newly-opened Yorkshire Natural History Museum on Holme Lane in Malin Bridge, Sheffield

“Really enjoyed my day here will definitely be bringing the kids back at a later date,” they added.

However, its early ratings have been dragged down by a solitary one-star review from a less-than-impressed customer, who complained that they had queued for close to an hour and paid £4 on a ticket only to spend about 10 minutes inside.

“One room of fossils which have no information about them at all. Not suitable for children at all,” they added.

The new museum also received the seal of approval from TV naturalist Chris Packham, who retweeted a video of Dr Dean Lomax cutting the ribbon in style – with a baryonyx dinosaur claw,

“This is cool,” wrote the Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Springwatch presenter.

The museum's director and founder James Hogg said the response on its opening day had ‘broken everyone’s expectations and shows how much people want to have natural history in Sheffield’.