In an article titled “The Times view on why Sheffield should host Eurovision: Songs from the Steel City” the writers listed a number of arguments as to why Sheffield should be awarded the opportunity to host the competition.
It said: “The great South Yorkshire city of Sheffield must win the battle to host the next Eurovision song contest.”
They argued it was “right and proper” to award the honour of hosting to the UK city with “the closest cultural and historical ties to Ukraine” referring to the fact Sheffield has been twinned with the Ukrainian city of Donetsk since 1956.
Ukraine were the winners of the 2022 contest in Milan, but due to there being no safe venue in the country due to Putin’s war, the UK were asked to host instead.
The Times article also said: “As with the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the nation should take every opportunity to showcase it’s big cities other than the capital to international audiences.
“The economy, dominant culture and global image of Britain has for far too long been focussed on one corner of the island.
"With it’s central location and excellent transport links, Sheffield is the natural alternative to the usual suspects.”
The article also urged people not to ignore the incredible musical history the city boasts as well.
The writers argued: “While Liverpool and Manchester usually get the plaudits for their admittedly wonderful pop music roster, Sheffield has nurtured quite a production line of talent itself."
Acts such as the Arctic Monkeys, “the mighty” Def Leppard and ABC were mentioned in the flurry of names dropped by the newspaper, with the writers calling it “quite a line up”.
Sheffield’s bid to host Eurovision was enough to see it make it onto the shortlist for the next stage of deciding where the contest will be hosted.
According to Betfair odds yesterday, Sheffield is the least likely to host Eurovision out of the remaining cities, with Glasgow and Birmingham the current favourites.