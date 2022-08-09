The Three Tuns is believed to have been serving punters from the Silver Street site in the city centre since the 1700s.

A number of people took to Facebook to express their concerns over the future of the venue after noticing it has closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the pub’s owners – Star Pubs & Bars – have revealed the closure was only temporary and the place is due to re-open later this month.

A spokesperson said: “The Three Tuns will be reopening in a couple of weeks.

"It has been operating under a temporary management agreement and closed for a changeover of managers.

"Our plans are to find permanent licensees with whom to do a refurbishment of this popular community local.

"Anyone interested, can find more information at: www.starpubs.co.uk or call our recruitment team on 08085 949596.”

In November last year, the then landlord shared a picture with The Star claiming to show evidence that the venue was haunted.

Speaking last year, the then landlord James Scott told how he was having a quiet drink in the bar during lockdown one when a photograph happened to be taken of a pint; and when looking at the picture a little later he noticed what he believes to be the reflection of a ghost in the top left of the pint glass.

He said: "I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, and how clear it is, too.”

South Yorkshire ghost hunters subsequently visited to examine the three storey premises, and told James there are a number of roaming the pub including a mother and daughter, both of whom are called ‘Gail’.