The queue outside for the 10.00am opening stretch some way down the street, with staff inside confirming to The Star, they had reached the building’s capacity within 10 minutes and had to operate a one-out, one-in system.

James Hogg, Director and Founder of the Yorkshire Natural History Museum, said: “I think it’s broken everyone’s expectations and shows how much people want to have natural history in Sheffield.”

James Hogg, aged 22, has donated his personal collection to the museum so it can enter the public domain.

The opening is the product if months of hard work to get the building ready, after Mr Hogg decided he wanted to put the collection of artifacts he’d amassed into the public domain.

Mr Hogg said: “All we’re trying to do is try to prove the popularity of the natural history in Yorkshire. It really is all about breaking down the barriers and accessibility to the sciences.”

If they can show there is an audience for the artifacts and exhibitions they put on, the museum hopes to move to a bigger building with more space in the future.

Crocodile head fossil. This is just one artifact in the collection the Yorkshire Natural History Museum has on show.

One museum visitor thought this was something Sheffield would enjoy. They said: “We’re an academic city, we have two universities, both my kids are quite into history, so the more museums and the more education opportunities the better.”

The artifacts in the museum are based on the paleontology, botany and geology of Yorkshire, with the predominant room in the museum focusing on fossils found in the region.

The collection includes a large mammoth tusk, a fossil of a crocodile’s skull, as well as a number of other interesting fossils and aminites.

The museum is found on Holme Lane, just down from the Malin Bridge tram stop.

Mammoth tusk. This will have belonged to a mammoth that once roamed what would eventually become Yorkshire.

For entry, the museum charges £4 per adult, £2 per child and £10 for a family of four.

There is a vegetarian and vegan cafe just inside the entrance, serving tea, coffee and food to guests who may need a quick pit stop from looking around.