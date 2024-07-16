Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This was the scene at a popular Sheffield pub this week as film crews closed it for a day for location work.

The popular Bath Hotel, on Victoria Street, just off Glossop Road, was transformed by production company Warp Films, which is currently working on a new film project at locations across the city.

The production crew had occupied an alleyway next to the pub, with equipment and staff packing the space, while the cast filmed inside the pub.

The main entrance was covered with black cloth and scaffolding, but people could be seen going in and out of the venue through the side door. Several lorries carrying production equipment were also parked along the road for most of the day as work was carried out.

The pub was closed, and stewarding staff explained the closure to several people who arrived at the venue.

They are filming for a BBC drama called Reunion, which is due to be screened next year.

The pub has now re-opened.

Several sites across Sheffield have already been used for filming the drama, including sites at Park Hill, Lodge Moor, East Bank Road and Crosspool.

The production is being filmed over a period of several months.

Producers of the thriller say the series marks a milestone when it comes to inclusive storytelling as the majority of cast and many members of the filming crew are deaf or use British Sign Language (BSL).

William Mager, the writer and executive producer of Reunion, is deaf and hails from Sheffield.

Matthew Gurney leads the cast playing a recently released prisoner Lara Peake, Anne-Marie Duff and Eddie Marsan, as well as former Strictly Com Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis.