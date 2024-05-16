Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Workmen have transformed a popular Sheffield cafe for a film

Workmen are transforming a Sheffield café - for a starring role in a new film being shot in Sheffield.

Hell’s Kitchen, on East Bank Road, had workmen on the premises as it was given a new identity by the producers of Reunion, a film which is currently being made in Sheffield.

The café is one of over a dozen locations across the city which are being used in the film, which is due to be shown on the BBC in the future. We saw work being carried out.

Men and women with drills and other tools were carrying out work throughout Monday to convert it to ‘Three Aces’.

Hells Kitchen Diner, with its new, film name of Three Aces

A new sign has been put in place over the door, carrying its new name which is expected to be used in the film, and members of the film crew could be seen going in and out of the cafe. Marks where the eatery’s real name had been were still visible

Ladders could be seen inside the building as well.

There seemed to be excitement among passersby. Several people could be seen to stop and ask what was happening.

But a large yellow sign placed in front of the building made it clear.

It stated: “Sorry. Hell’s Kitchen Diner will be closed for a few days due to a film project. Open at the weekend.”

Signs explain what is happening. Photo: David Kessen, National World

Hell’s Kitchen is one of Sheffield’s most distinctive cafés with a location which places it very close to the railway line into Sheffield station.

The sound of trains rumbling past below could frequently be heard in the background, as well as the sound of lorries driving past on the main road.

It is not known if its location will be an important part of the story.

But bosses at the diner are keen to stress that it has not closed, despite the work that has been going on there.

Hell's Kitchen being tyransformed. Photo: David Kessen, National World

Hell’s Kitchen has been famous locally for its wallpaper - its walls are lined with copies of The Star dating back to the 1970s. And it appeared as though they are being removed for the film.

The film, called Reunion, is being created by the producer behind previous productions which have been created in Sheffield including Four Lions and This is England.

It is a new thriller for the BBC which is being created by a team including executive producer Mark Herbert, who worked on Four Lions, This is England, and The Virtues.

It is understood more than a dozen locations in the city are being used for filming.

The production team has described the film as an emotional thriller of revenge and redemption which follows the journey of a deaf man determined to right his wrongs, while unravelling the truth behind the events that led him to prison.

Produced by Warp Films, the four-part series for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, is written by William Mager, a deaf writer originally from Sheffield, who will also executive produce. It is set and filmed in and around Sheffield and Doncaster.