A Sheffield teacher and pupil duo have spoken on how music can change the lives of disadvantaged young people.

Sheffield Music Hub is one of 10 hubs nationwide delivering the Connect programme in partnership with Young Sounds UK.

The programme offers disadvantaged pupils across primary and secondary schools free music lessons for them to learn to play an instrument of their choice.

In Sheffield 120 students have taken part in the programme and there are 63 current students.

The government recently launched their Music Opportunities Pilot which will expand on the Connect programme.

This scheme is backed by £5.8million funding by the government and partners including Young Sounds UK, Arts Council England and Youth Music.

Cathy Bennett is one of 22 music teachers at Sheffield Music Hub and also works as a mentor to support students with their music development.

She said: “The programme finds students who would face barriers to learning a musical instrument and pays for lessons as well as gives them the opportunity to perform in ensembles.

“Often students are selected after their school has been involved in a whole-class lesson and they have shown enthusiasm to continue learning an instrument.

“Music enriches the lives of students and helps them express themselves creatively. The programme is also a great social opportunity for students to meet other young people.

“These are students who, without programmes like this, may have never had the opportunity to share their perspective. Some of the students we see may struggle in other areas of school and music helps to put the brain in a different way of thinking.”

Cathy has taught one pupil, Sebastian, how to play the double bass for four years through weekly lessons.

She said: “I have seen a huge change in Sebastian over the four years I have known him. He was my first pupil and I have seen him grow in confidence in both music and his self.”

Sebastian, 14, said: “I like music because it’s relaxing and a good challenge. I’ve been learning music all together for six years and I’ve definitely got better in that time. I started with the violin and then moved onto the double bass. When I’m older I want to be a musician.

“On December 16 I took part in the Big Christmas Concert at Sheffield Cathedral. It was great to be able to perform a piece we have been working on for so long. Performing in front of people has definitely helped me improve my self-confidence.

“Music also helps me express myself and I channel my emotions into my performance. I will always play music throughout my life. I would love to learn other instruments but double bass will always be the main one I play.”

Cathy said: “Getting to perform at the cathedral was a great opportunity for our students.

“The cathedral being in the heart of the city shows music is important part of the city life and the students get to feel part of music scene. It also feels more like a professional gig for them with a massive audience of their friends and family.

“We need to hear the voices of more young people in Sheffield. We have created an inclusive space for young people. Most of our students stay with us for many years which allows them to fully immerse themselves in their new skill.”

For more information on the Connect programme at Sheffield Music Hub visit https://www.sheffieldmusichub.org/news/furthering-talent

Councillor Dawn Dale, Chair of the Education, Children’s and Families Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We firmly believe as a Council that Sheffield should be a place where all children belong, and all young people can build a successful future.

“Providing opportunities to flourish through music for those who may otherwise struggle to get the same chances as others is just one part of this.

“We are proud to be working with national charity Young Sounds UK as one of their Ambassador Hubs for the Department for Education’s Music Opportunities Pilot project. We work strategically with them and other hub partners to understand how we break down barriers to musical progression.

“All of the children involved so far can face those barriers, and we hope being involved in a project like this allows them to find and nurture talents they might otherwise not have discovered.”