Sheffield Council leader, Tom Hunt, looks back at 2024 and shares his hopes for 2025 for the Steel City.

“As 2024 draws to close I want to look back on the year and look ahead to 2025.

“This year has shown how Sheffield has got incredible strengths, we are bursting with talent and every day people work hard and do amazing things. In everything we do at the council, we are focused on you and enabling you and your family to achieve your potential.

“That’s why this month, we set out a new 10-year plan to grow the city’s economy. Economic growth is the route to more money in your pocket at the end of the week, and to more opportunities for you, your kids, your family and your community. We will work with the private sector, investors, and our communities to support and develop our great strengths in sectors like Advanced Manufacturing and Materials; Culture and Creative Industries; Health and Tech. Sectors that can grow, trade and export more, and create jobs.

“Everyone deserves a safe, secure home and that’s why building the new homes we need is a top priority. Over the next 5 years we have a plan for over 1000 new council homes. In March, we secured £67m to help create a new neighbourhood on brownfield land in Neepsend and Furnace Hill.

“Across the city, we are working hard to support people by providing financial support to help with the cost of living; tackling homelessness and supporting our local high streets.

“We always back the next generation. In May, global superstar Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at Red Tape Studios to meet some of our young, aspiring Sheffield musicians. At the Sheffield Youth Awards in November, we celebrated brilliant young people who do inspirational work across the city.

“We are regenerating parts of our city from Stocksbridge to Parkwood Springs and Attercliffe where new homes are being built on brownfield land. At Castlegate, we have opened up the river and a new park is taking shape at the birthplace of our city. Our city centre is being transformed. The Heart of the City development opened this year with new shops and new destinations like Cambridge St Collective, Pounds Park and Leah’s Yard quickly becoming favourites.

“This year we have also worked hard to improve our public transport. In March, we brought the tram back under public control and we are now working to bring our buses back under public control. This would give us control over bus routes, fares and timetables so we can design a public transport system that works for you.

“And this year we also showed how to put on a party! We rolled out the red carpet in February for the MOBO Awards and put the spotlight on the next generation of Sheffield’s musicians and performers. In 2025 World Snooker returns, alongside the return of Crossed Wires podcast festival, DocFest, Pulp headlining Tramlines and lots more!

“As we go into 2025, I am hugely ambitious for our city and extremely optimistic about our future. By working together with you, with community organisations, with business and all our partners, I know we can continue to achieve great things.

“I always want to hear from you so let me know your views. You can email me at [email protected]

“I wish you all a very Happy New Year.”