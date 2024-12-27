And these pictures, in the gallery below, show how the Silkstone Arms, near Frecheville, looks after the £220,000 transformation was completed.

The pub on Silkstone Road, off Birley Moor Road, reopened on Wednesday, December 18, following weeks of refurbishment work.

Bosses described the changes as ‘a complete transformation’ including a revamped bar area and new fixtures, fittings, flooring and furniture throughout to refresh the pub’s overall look and give it ‘a more welcoming and comfortable atmosphere’ for customers.

Outside, the pub now has newly updated signage and new lighting to brighten the exterior. The terraced area at the front of the pub now features three new picnic benches.

In addition, The Silkstone Arms has new dartboards.

The Sheffield pub is being run by Thomas Wickstone and Thomas Furniss.

Thomas said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be taking over the pub and have loved witnessing the incredible transformation over the last few weeks.

“The Silkstone Arms looks brilliant and it’s been a delight welcoming the community back and we can’t wait to meet as many more local residents as possible over the course of the weekend.”

Singers Cooper and Taylor marked the opening night with a show at the pub on Wednesday, December 18.

The Silkstone Arms will offer a range of drinks offers, including Wine Wednesday, where customers can get £2 off a bottle, Fizz Friday, offering customers a bottle of fizz for £10, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week.

There are also plans for a programme of entertainment including regular live music as well as quiz and games nights. The pub will have both pool and darts teams.

There are plans to collect food for a nearby food bank and to help raise funds to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed. They also hope to work closely with the nearby Scowerdons Community Centre, and support it in any way possible.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: "It’s been a pleasure seeing the vision for The Silkstone Arms come to life and I am really pleased to welcome the fantastic operators! Their passion for the pub and community is tangible and I look forward to seeing all that’s to come for this very special pub.

“On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community heroes every success in making the pub a fantastic hub for the local area.”

1 . Silkstone Arms The frontage of the re-furbished Silkstone Arms, re-opened after a £220,000 re-fit.

2 . Bar room Inside the newly refurbished Silkstone Arms.

3 . Pool table Inside the newly refurbished Silkstone Arms.

4 . Dart board Inside the newly refurbished Silkstone Arms.