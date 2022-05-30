Circus Cortex, which is based at Sheffield Transport Sports Club in Greenhill Main Road, Lowedges until June 5, was attacked on Saturday night (May 28) by vandals who threw golf balls, smashing the windscreen of a van.

Circus director Irina Archer said: “Golf balls were thrown at people’s caravans from the estate at the back. We found eight golf balls and we found a windscreen was smashed.

“Then there were some teenagers throwing golf balls from the front. My husband chased them in his car towards the Hilton Hotel.”

Damage to the windscreen of one of the vans at Circus Cortex in Sheffield - director Irina Archer says youngsters were seen throwing golf balls

Irina said that the incidents have been reported to police.

She added: “The windscreen is going to cost us £400-500. This is the welcome we get.”

She is worried that the attacks may get worse, possibly threatening the show.

A performer at Circus Cortex, which has been hit by vandalism during its stay in Sheffield

The circus features 12 Ukrainian artistes who have already been through the stress of the invasion of their country by Russia.

On Monday night (May 30), the circus is hosting 50 Ukrainian refugees and their sponsors who are giving them somewhere to stay.

After watching the 7pm performance, the guests will be joined by the circus team for a tea party and a chance to chat together in the circus ring.

For more details of Circus Cortex, which is performing a modern show, called Glory, inspired by street culture and featuring parkour, tightrope stunts, BMX performers, acrobatics and dance, go to www.circuscortex.com.