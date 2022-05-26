Circus Cortex at Sheffield GTransports Club in Lowedges. Picture Scott Merrylees

Circus Cortex has returned to South Yorkshire to give families an evening of first rate acrobatic stunts and out of this world tricks.

Their stunning retinue includes skipping-rope jumping unicycles, pole dancers, BMX stunts, parkour displays and class act juggling.

16 out of Circus Cortex's 23 performers hail from Ukraine, and some were in Kharkiv at the beginning of the Russian invasion.

“I think what we have here is one of the best circus acts in the UK right now,” said co-director Irina Archer.

"This is an opportunity to see a West End quality show.

"It’s a very modern circus, all of the cast are young and you can really feel their energy – there’s a real buzz."

Circus Cortex will hold two shows every day between May 25 and June 5 at the Sheffield Transport Sports Club on Greenhill Main Road in Lowedges.

Picture Scott Merrylees

Prices for general admission ranges from £16.99 to £18.99.

It comes after the troupe – half of which is made up of artists from Ukraine – had to postpone their scheduled return in early April due to the Russian invasion.

It has meant months of uncertainty for the performers, some of whom were in Kharkiv when the attack began in February.

Circus Cortex at Sheffield GTransports Club in Lowedges. Picture Scott Merrylees

Now, they are in Sheffield to return to their craft and put on a show for families.

Irina said: “It has been a difficult few months for a lot of our artists.

"They are here in the ring but their hearts in are Ukraine.

"I think it means a lot to them to be back performing. I really do think it is helping mentally to be back and doing their routine again.

Circus Cortex will be at Sheffield GTransports Club in Lowedges between May 25 and June 5. Picture Scott Merrylees

“What’s most important now is for artists to perform so they can get a wage and send money to their families in Ukraine and across the continent.”

The performers of Circus Cortex will also hold a special show on May 30 that’s free for Ukrainian refugees, with a tea party in the ring afterwards to meet the troupe.

It comes after several difficult years for the circus, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to countless shows being cancelled.