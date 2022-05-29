Incredibly, the actor is said to have left the proceedings in Virginia, where jurors are considering their verdict after a six-week case, to join his musical collaborator Jeff Beck on stage on his European tour tonight (Sunday, May 29).

They played together and Depp sang on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released together as a duo in 2020.

Jeff Beck’s website said: “The musical soulmates have been working behind-the-scenes for the past few several years on new music.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who made a surprise appearance at Sheffield City Hall with Jeff Beck

Amazed music fans took to Twitter to record the unlikely news.

Liam Otley said: “Johnny Depp is gigging unannounced in Sheffield right now. Tha what?!” and @Free2BMeTherapy said: “Johnny Depp just turned up on stage with Jeff Beck at a gig in Sheffield wtf!!”

Video from fans showed Beck playing while Depp sang and played guitar.

Guitarist Jeff Beck, who shared the Sheffield City Hall stage with a surprise appearance by his musical collaborator, Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has been well known as a musician for some time now, playing in supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Aerosmith.

Beck, regarded as one of the all-time guitar greats, is a double inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, both with early band The Yardbirds and in his own right.