Watch this: Sheffield viral video shows Full Monty fundraisers bouncing car off Supertram tracks

Sheffield Full Monty fundraisers leapt to the rescue of a stuck Supertram by moving a car, seen in a video that has gone viral.

By Julia Armstrong
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 12:26 pm

Michelle Crowther of Longley took the video on Friday night (May 27) out a night out in West Street with a group of friends. Some of the men in the group jumped in to help when a Supertram driver was sounding his horn, trying to attract the attention of a driver whose parked car was blocking tram tracks.

Told it was abandoned, the lads managed to bounce the car out of the way, allowing the tram to pass safely. Michelle shared her video of the incident on social media and it has already been viewed almost 200,000 times.

Michelle said that three of the group plus other friends and family moved the car. She said: “We came out of a pub, walking along, and heard the Supertram horn blasting, because the tram can’t get past.

The seven men rehearsing The Full Monty to raise money for KCA Dance School in Sheffield

“I posted it on Facebook straight away and my friend said put it to share publicly. I got up this morning and it had gone viral overnight!

“It’s had something like 198,000 views in less than 24 hours.”

Michelle’s husband Chris is one of a group of parents and volunteers who are taking part in Full Monty nights to raise the money for young members of KCA Dance Academy in Shiregreen to perform on stage at Disneyland Paris in October.

The lads attempting to bump the abandoned car out of the way of a Supertram on West Street, Sheffield

They are also raising funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, which is a cause close to home for members of the dance school, at the events on June 18 and July 16.

The first Full Monty night will be held at Treeton Miners’ Welfare and the second at Hoyland Working Men’s Club.

Michelle said they were out celebrating the birthday of one of the Full Monty stars.

She said that the lads did an impromptu Full Monty performance at a pub in West Street at the end of the night – but they kept their boxer shorts on! “It was free advertising!” she joked.

The Full Monty charity night lads attempting to bump an abandoned car out of the way of a Supertram on West Street, Sheffield

"It’s a night we’re not going to forget in a while,” she added.

Job done! Having moved the car out of the way of the Supertram tracks on West Street, Sheffield, the lads go on to the next pub to celebrate
