Sheffield First Bus services diverted because of anti-social behaviour

The company’s Twitter account said at 4pm: “Due to anti-social behaviour at Wybourn Terminus, we will be diverting from Manor Oaks Road via White’s Lane, Maltravers Road and Maltravers Terrace.
“So sorry for any issues this may cause on your journey.”
National Rail reported problems with line-side equipment at Mexborough, affecting services between Doncaster and Sheffield.
It warned at 5pm that trains could be delayed by up to 30 minutes or cancelled but the problem has now been sorted out.
To check on First Bus services, go to firstbus.co.uk or follow them or Travel South Yorkshire on social media. To find out about rail services, go to t.co/uMcc1ZOX40 or find National Rail on social media. The Travel South Yorkshire website is www.travelsouthyorkshire.com, where you can get up-to-date news.