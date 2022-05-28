Sheffield First Bus services diverted because of anti-social behaviour

The company’s Twitter account said at 4pm: “Due to anti-social behaviour at Wybourn Terminus, we will be diverting from Manor Oaks Road via White’s Lane, Maltravers Road and Maltravers Terrace.

“So sorry for any issues this may cause on your journey.”

Meanwhile, disruption to rail services between Doncaster and Sheffield has now ended.

Sheffield First Bus services in Wybourn have been diverted, with the firm blaming "anti-social behaviour"

National Rail reported problems with line-side equipment at Mexborough, affecting services between Doncaster and Sheffield.

It warned at 5pm that trains could be delayed by up to 30 minutes or cancelled but the problem has now been sorted out.