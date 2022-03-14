Red Nose Day 2022: Where to buy official Comic Relief merchandise in Sheffield – including Sainsbury’s and TKMaxx
Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day is back for 2022 and a new range of merchandise is available from high street retailers to help you celebrate.
Red Nose Day returns for the 36th year on Friday, March 18, to raise money for those in need across the UK and around the world.
This year the money that Comic Relief raises will be donated to vulnerable people who have suffered as a result of the Covid pandemic.
Here’s everything you need to know about the charity event and where you can buy official merchandise.
What is Red Nose Day and why is it celebrated?
Red Nose Day is an annual fundraising campaign organised by the Comic Relief charity to end child poverty by funding programs that keep children safe, healthy, educated and empowered.
Red Nose Day started in 1988, with 30 million viewers tuning in to watch a special of Blackadder and characters of The Young Ones take on University Challenge.
The event featured over 150 celebrities and comedians and raised £15 million in total.
Comic Relief was founded by screenwriter Richard Curtis and comedian Sir Lenny Henry in 1985 and was a response to famine in Ethiopia.
Since the project was set up, it has raised over £1 billion for charity, with an impressive £52,025,485 collected last year alone.
Where can you buy a red nose in Sheffield?
This year, there are eight nose variations based on wild animals including a chameleon, a flamingo, a hippo, and a giraffe.
You can buy a 100% plastic-free red nose from your local Sainsbury’s store or take part in a ‘Lucky Dip’ online.
Each one costs £1.50, with at least 75p from each purchase going to Comic Relief.
Schools and larger establishments can pre-order a box of red noses directly from the Comic Relief site.
Each box of 40 noses cost £60, with at least £30 going directly to Comic Relief.
Where can you buy Comic Relief merchandise?
TK Maxx has also collaborated with 11 different artists to create a collection of ‘Red Nose Day chari-tee’ t-shirts, as well as branded aprons, tote bags, notebooks, tea towels, prints, and greetings cards.
The collection features work from Supermundane, Parys Gardener, Gok Wan, Rachel Joy, Ashton Attzs, Luke Christian, Tess Smith-Roberts and Jane Foster, as well as Lizzie Knott, Gemma Correll and Tim Easley.
The full merchandise range can also be purchased online via the Comic Relief website.
How will Red Nose Day be celebrated this year?
Some of the nation’s favourite faces will come together for a very special night of comedy, entertainment, music and much on the BBC.
The Comic Relief show will be hosted by David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball, and Comic Relief co-founder Sir Lenny Henry.
The lineup will see Tim Vine and Kiri Pritchard-McLean set to try their hands at sheep training in Countryfile.
Two teams of One Show stars will also take part in an egg and spoon race, while other celebrities will be competing to be Britain’s first celebrity make-up star in Maya Jama’s Glow Up.