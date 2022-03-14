St. Patrick's Day celebrations at The Church House, Sheffield with Damian John Farrell and The Mercy Buckets
St. Patrick’s Day will be properly celebrated for the first time in over two years, and this promises to be "thee most authentic Irish celebration in the city” this Thursday, March 17, 2022 at The Church House, near the Sheffield Cathedral.
Damian John Farrell and a full band consisting of Julian Widdop on bass, Anthony Croft on violin, and Micheal White on drums will be performing an evening of Irish-themed songs in celebration of the foremost patron saint of Ireland at The Church House, in Sheffield City Centre on 17 March, The Mercy Buckets will be performing at 6pm.
For the first time in over two years celebrations can go ahead due to the removal of all restrictions that were in place throughout the pandemic, the St. Patrick’s Weekend spectacular promises to be an evening of great fun with live music starting on the Thursday from 3pm courtesy of the folk band Treebeard.
This event will be taking place at The Church House, 4 St James' St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2EW.
For more information, go here: https://www.facebook.com/damifarrell