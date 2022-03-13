Dara Ó Briain Sheffield: How to get tickets for TV star's new comedy show at City Hall
Dara Ó Briain is back on tour with a brand-new show that arrives at Sheffield City Hall on March 16, 2023.
Tickets for So… Where were we? are set to go on pre-sale on Monday (March 14, 2022) and on general sale on Tuesday at 11am via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.
At the end of his last tour, Dara had performed his show Voice Of Reason 180 times over two years across 20 countries. He says that by March 2020 he was ready for a break!
He would now like to apologise and will never wish for anything like that again.
Read More
Yes, he's back on tour, and will never stop again, because that's clearly what caused all this trouble.
In his new show Dara will hardly mention the last year and a half, because, Jesus, who wants to hear about that?
Instead, he will fire out stories, one-liners, audience messing and talk too quickly because he's so giddy to be back in front of a crowd.