Tickets for So… Where were we? are set to go on pre-sale on Monday (March 14, 2022) and on general sale on Tuesday at 11am via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.

At the end of his last tour, Dara had performed his show Voice Of Reason 180 times over two years across 20 countries. He says that by March 2020 he was ready for a break!

He would now like to apologise and will never wish for anything like that again.

TV star Dara Ó Briain beings his new comedy show So… Where were we? to Sheffield City Hall in March 2023. Tickets go on sale on March 14

Yes, he's back on tour, and will never stop again, because that's clearly what caused all this trouble.

In his new show Dara will hardly mention the last year and a half, because, Jesus, who wants to hear about that?