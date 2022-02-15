Comedy capers for Red Nose Day in 2001 - who can you spot?
Comic Relief: Who can you spot in these 9 Sheffield and South Yorkshire Red Nose Day images?

Red Nose Day is back this year with lots of fun events planned to raise comedy cash.

By Hajra Akbar
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:34 am

And we’ve had a look through our archives at some of the most memorable Comic Relief events in Sheffield over the years.

Red Nose Day helps people live free from poverty, violence and discrimination in Sheffield, the UK and around the world.

The event began in 1988 and has become a much anticipated date in the calendar.

So, without further ado, here are some memorable images of past Comic Relief Red Nose Days and see if you can spot yourself in one of them!

1. Comic Relief 1989

Locals from the Old Blue Bell sweep in Sheffield's Fargate with toothbrushes for Comic Relief in 1989

Photo: Nancy Fielder

2. Comic Relief 1989

Woodthorpe Nursery, First and Middle Community School Headmaster, Dave Sandilands, 1989 dressed as Superman and much enjoyed by the dressed up pupils for Comic Relief on March 10

Photo: Nancy Fielder

3. Comic Relief 1994

Youngsters dressed up in fancy costumes for Comic Relief in Barnsley during the 1994 celebration

Photo: Nancy Fielder

4. Comic Relief 1997

The Comic Relief 'Ka' team who block off busy streets and bombarded people with Comic Relief noses and leaflets until they are moved on by the Police on March 1997

Photo: Dean Atkins

