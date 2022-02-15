Comic Relief: Who can you spot in these 9 Sheffield and South Yorkshire Red Nose Day images?

And we’ve had a look through our archives at some of the most memorable Comic Relief events in Sheffield over the years.

Red Nose Day helps people live free from poverty, violence and discrimination in Sheffield, the UK and around the world.

The event began in 1988 and has become a much anticipated date in the calendar.

So, without further ado, here are some memorable images of past Comic Relief Red Nose Days and see if you can spot yourself in one of them!

1. Comic Relief 1989 Locals from the Old Blue Bell sweep in Sheffield's Fargate with toothbrushes for Comic Relief in 1989 Photo: Nancy Fielder

2. Comic Relief 1989 Woodthorpe Nursery, First and Middle Community School Headmaster, Dave Sandilands, 1989 dressed as Superman and much enjoyed by the dressed up pupils for Comic Relief on March 10 Photo: Nancy Fielder

3. Comic Relief 1994 Youngsters dressed up in fancy costumes for Comic Relief in Barnsley during the 1994 celebration Photo: Nancy Fielder

4. Comic Relief 1997 The Comic Relief 'Ka' team who block off busy streets and bombarded people with Comic Relief noses and leaflets until they are moved on by the Police on March 1997 Photo: Dean Atkins