Here’s everything you need to get prepared for the charity event, including where to buy red noses and how to organise your own fundraising initiatives.

What date is Red Nose Day this year?

Red Nose Day 2022 falls on Friday, March 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Lenny Henry (pictured) co-founded Comic Relief with screenwriter Richard Curtis in 1985. (Photo by Jake Turney/Comic Relief)

Famous faces such as Jamie Laing, Hugh Bonneville, Joanna Lumley and Mr Blobby have been roped in to encourage the public to take part.

Where to watch Red Nose Day on TV?

On the day itself there will be a televised Comic Relief fundraiser which you can watch from home on the BBC.

Red Nose Day 2022 falls on Friday, March 18, with a televised Comic Relief fundraiser on the day.

Which celebrities are involved in Red Nose Day 2022?

The Comic Relief show will be hosted by David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball, and Comic Relief co-founder Sir Lenny Henry.

The lineup involves a star-studded slate, with Tim Vine and Kiri Pritchard-McLean set to try their hands at sheep training in Countryfile.

The One Show stars will take part in an egg and spoon race, while other celebrities will be competing to be Britain’s first celebrity make-up star in Maya Jama’s Glow Up.

Tim Vine and Kiri Pritchard-McLean are set to try their hands at sheep training in Countryfile as part of the Comic Relief Red Nose Day 2022 special. (Photo by Comic Relief)

Five yet-to-be-revealed celebrities will be tasked with reading the UK a bedtime story through a CBeebies’s Bedtime Story.

Why is Red Nose Day celebrated, and who do Comic Relief raise money for?

Comic Relief was founded by screenwriter Richard Curtis and comedian Sir Lenny Henry in 1985, and was a response to famine in Ethiopia.

Red Nose Day first started in 1988 as an event supporting the charity’s efforts to tackle famine, and is now an annual charitable event that now aims to help end child poverty on a global scale.

Is Red Nose Day every year?

In December 2001, Comic Relief announced Sport Relief. Until this year, Sport Relief has been running alternate years with Red Nose Day, encouraging people to get active with their fundraisers for Comic Relief.

That’s set to change this year though, with Red Nose Day becoming an annual event, and Sport Relief turning into a year-round brand.

This year the money that Comic Relief raises will be donated to vulnerable people who have suffered as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Where can you buy a red nose from in Sheffield?

You can buy a 100% plastic free red nose from your local Sainsbury’s store, or from various online retailers.

Buying in person may mean you can choose your nose design, otherwise you can take part in a ‘Lucky Dip’ through Sainsbury’s, Argos or Comic Relief online.

How much do red noses cost?

This year, there are eight nose variations based on wild animals. Options include a chameleon, a flamingo, a hippo, and a giraffe.

Each one costs £1.50, with at least 75p from each purchase going to Comic Relief.

Schools are able to pre-order a box of noses from the website, with a box of 40 noses costing £60, with at least £30 going directly to Comic Relief.

How can I get involved in Red Nose Day?

Making a donation through the Comic Relief website means you can find out how your money is spent.