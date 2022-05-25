New show PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue, starring the favourite characters from the popular Nickelodeon TV show, is on stage at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, August 12

PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue is based on the hit animated TV series on Nickelodeon.

The show is an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure starring Ryder alongside Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest as they once again save the day.

PAW Patrol Live! comes to the Utilita Arena Sheffield as apart of a UK tour on Friday, August 12. Tickets are available now via www.pawpatrollive.co.ukThe show features Mayor Goodway going missing during the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race and the famous pups coming to the rescue.

“After such a devastating two years for theatrical shows worldwide, we are thrilled that our heroic pups will finally be returning to stages across the UK in 2022,” said Thomas Kingsley, director, Nickelodeon Experience.

“PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue will once again deliver a memorable family experience, as audiences work together to help Ryder and his team of pups save the day.”The performance features up-tempo music and aims to be a good introduction to live theatre for kids.

The show uses puppetry and classic theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall to visually transport families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment.