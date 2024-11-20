Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield boasts one of the world’s best city festivals, but it’s easy to forget just how lucky we are to have Tramlines.

Amid all the talk about ticket prices, muddy parks, traffic and the latest line-up, which is inevitably never to everyone’s taste, the huge contribution Tramlines makes to Sheffield life is often lost.

The estimated £3.8 million boost provided to the city’s economy by the three-day festival, held in Hillsborough Park each summer, only tells part of the story.

Sheffield really comes to life for Tramlines, at a time when the city can feel a little quiet with the vast student population on their summer break.

The after-parties, the fringe events and more generate a tangible buzz in the city, not just for the 40,000 festivalgoers, and are a real boon to pubs, restaurants and other businesses.

For a city with such a proud musical heritage, having produced bands from Def Leppard to Pulp and the Arctic Monkeys, Tramlines also provides an important platform for the next generation of artists to break through.

And it showcases the brilliant local bands and artists which have already made it, like The Human League, who delighted festivalgoers this year, and stalwarts like the brilliant Reverend and the Makers, and the riotously entertaining Everly Pregnant Brothers.

One of Tramlines’ problems is that it began life as a free festival back in 2009 and that has not been forgotten as it has grown and ticket prices have inevitably risen.

But it remains excellent value, especially for those who snap up the super early bird tickets, which for next year’s event started at £89.50 plus booking fee for all three days.

For a festival which has in recent years attracted the likes of Snow Patrol, Kasabian, Madness, Ian Brown, Manic Street Preachers, Supergrass and The Streets, you’re getting a lot for your money.

And that’s before you consider the comedy, family entertainment, DJ sets and more which add to the appeal.

I’m not dismissing local residents’ understandable concerns about damage to the park or the traffic and parking issues they face each year, but organisers have done their best to address those issues, and Hillsborough Park’s neighbours do have the perk of free tickets to one of the UK’s top festivals.

Tramlines is a big part of what makes Sheffield such a vibrant city, and it’s important to remember how lucky we are to have such a great festival on our doorsteps.

