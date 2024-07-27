Tramlines 2024: 12 summery photos of fans from Friday night at Hillsborough Park with headliner Paolo Nutini

Alastair Ulke
Published 27th Jul 2024, 11:14 BST

If Tramlines stopped last night after Paolo Nutini’s stunning set, the festival would still have been worth it. But we’ve still got two days to go.

The Scottish singer spoiled listeners, not just with two hours of wildly swinging genres and soulful belting, but following it up with a double encore. First, he returned for ‘Let Me Down Easy,’ ‘Iron Sky’ and ‘Shine A Light,’ which suddenly evolved into a bassy club classic just when fans needed it.

Then, after you really thought he was done for the night, Paolo came back on stage alone with just the one guitar in hand. This was probably the tempo most casual listeners expected from the artist behind ‘New Shoes’, not the certified rock star he proved himself to be over the course of two hours.

Maybe he did this next bit just for Sheffield, as a thank you for the night and for his gig at The Leadmill years ago?

“I want to give you the biggest thank you, Sheffield,” he told the screaming crowd. “I’ve had the best day. I got to meet an old friend, I got to meet his beautiful family, and I want to give this song to them, to you, to the birthday boy Sam.”

In what was probably a special moment for thousands of sweethearts, couples and families listening, Paolo tenderly strummed out Stevie Wonder’s ‘I Just Called To Say I Love You.’ It may have been one of the sweetest love songs heard in Hillsborough Park since Arctic Monkeys’ ‘I Just Wanna Be Yours’ in 2023. Then said goodnight for a final time.

Here are 12 more photos of fans out loving life on Hillsborough Park for the first night of Tramlines.

And don’t forget to check out our other fan galleries here on The Star throughout the weekend.

1. 12 more fan photos - can you spot anyone you know?

Here are 12 more photos of fans celebrating at Sheffield's Tramlines Festival 2024. | National World

Headliners on Friday night (July 26, 2024) included Bombay Bicycle Club, The Mysterines and a stunning set by Paolo Nutini.

2. Post-Bombay Bicycle Club

Headliners on Friday night (July 26, 2024) included Bombay Bicycle Club, The Mysterines and a stunning set by Paolo Nutini. | National World

Tens of thousands of fans descended on Hillsborough Park in time for Paolo Nutini.

3. Drinks on the grass

Tens of thousands of fans descended on Hillsborough Park in time for Paolo Nutini. | National World

Tramlines is proving to a very family friendly festival. Children of all ages with funky ear defenders are a common sight.

4. Little ears

Tramlines is proving to a very family friendly festival. Children of all ages with funky ear defenders are a common sight. | National World

