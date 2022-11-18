A new independent report from Bluegrass Research and Sheffield City Council, has shown that Tramlines 2022 brought over £3.8m to the local economy and resulted in £30,000 being distributed by the Tramlines Trust to good causes in the city.

The huge boost to the city was was calculated by looking at the number of attendees, local contracts, accommodation, expenditure outside the event, people travelling to the city, local talent performing and local suppliers.

The Tramlines Trust, which was created in 2022, distributed £30,000 through 42 funding grants, £10,000 of which has gone directly to businesses benefitting Hillsborough, where the festival was staged, including the Hillsborough Hornets Disability Football Club and The Burton Street Foundation, which is a community organisation hosting over 2,500 people.

Tramlines delivered a £3.8m economic boost to Sheffield this year (Photo: Fanatic Live)

Other Hillsborough based group to benefit include Age UK, Disability Sheffield, the S6 Foodbank and A Mind Apart.

Tramlines has now raised over £150,000 for charity since 2018 and donated over 350 tickets in 2022 to Tickets for Good, Sheffield Young Carers and other local charities.

Tramlines raised £50,000 for charity in total this year, with £30,000 distributed by the Tramlines Trust, and additional money also going to Hillsborough Primary School, the NSPCC and The Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation – named after the former Tramlines director and which gives grants to people in Sheffield using the power of music to transform people’s lives.