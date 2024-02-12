Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major production of Les Miserables is heading for Sheffield Arena - with big name stars now announced for the leading roles.

Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly will share the role of Jean Valjean and Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden will share the role of Javert across the shows at Utilita Arena Sheffield, which hit the stage in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The World Tour premiere of Les Misérables - The Arena Spectacular will run from from October 10 until October 14, 2024 , with six shows at the venue, which previously stage Les Misérables for 35 performances back in 1999, the longest-ever running touring show engagement in the arena's history.

Les Mis Concert, 05/2021, Â©Johan Persson

Described by organisers as 'spectacular', the production will have a new design specifically created for larger venues with a cast and orchestra of over 65.

Leading the cast, multi-platinum selling recording artist Alfie Boe OBE and acclaimed actor Killian Donnelly will share the iconic role of Jean Valjean, while the role of the Javert will be played by Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden.

The show includes famous songs including, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More and is one of the world's best known musicals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for all six shows at the Utilita Arena Sheffield, Thursday, 10 until Sunday, 13 October 2024, are on sale now via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh said: "The spectacular world arena tour of the Les Misérables concert has been a dream of mine for many years. With Les Mis' 40th phenomenal year starting this October, there couldn't be a better time for it to happen.

"A dream concert deserves a dream cast and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce that the first UK leg of the tour, which opens in Belfast in September and is already more than two thirds sold out, will star Alfie Boe or Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean and Michael Ball or Bradley Jaden as Javert, heading a cast and orchestra of over 65.

"Many other favourite Les Misérables performers, chosen from all over the world, will be announced in a few weeks’ time. After the UK, the world tour will play many cities across Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Korea, Japan and several other Asian cities before it returns to Europe and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the Les Misérables movie now being re-released in cinemas across the world in its completely remixed digital glory, sounding and looking better than ever, and with the London and North American productions still regularly breaking attendance records, Les Misérables is a true phenomenon – The People’s Musical – and the only musical ever to be simultaneously a hit on stage, screen and in concert arenas.