He was the oldest contestant ever to take part on Gladiators.

But Sheffield sales manager Paul Campbell, from Millhouses, has finally been knocked out of the show.

Paul, who was 57 when the show was filmed at Sheffield Arena, and is now aged 58, lost out to mechanic Dev, 30, from Essex for a place in the quarter finals of the BBC One show.

Barney Walsh, who presents the game show with his father Bradley Walsh, congratulated Paul on taking part before saying: "First off, I've got to say, oldest ever contender on Gladiators. I mean, you must be proud of yourself."

Paul, 57, said he was "very proud" of how he performed in the events.

Before the competition, the hygiene product salesman said: "I want to represent over-50s, knowing, listen, that anybody can do what I can do.

"I can't wait for my grandkids to see it and say: 'That's grandad.'"

He previously said the other contenders didn't believe him when he revealed his age.

He explained how he likes to keep fit and works out at the gym most days, runs, does yoga and boxes.

The dad-of-three, who has five grandchildren, said he was one of 15,000 people who applied to be on Gladiators and he was amazed to be chosen.

He described how he had a bit of fun on the show, even putting a call out for potential matches as he was single at the time of filming.

The 11-episode series is hosted by father-and-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh, with ex-Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg responsible for keeping the contestants and Gladiators in check.

Football commentator Guy Mowbray describes the action as contenders go head to head on apparatus old and new with the fresh line-up of Gladiators, including former Team GB sprinters.