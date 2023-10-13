The cast is set to include “a great number of celebrated Les Mis guest stars”

Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular is embarking on a World Tour, opening in September 2024, including six shows at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

The show was performed 35 times at the Arena in 1999, which was its first arena staging, making it the Sheffield venue’s longest ever running touring show engagement.

The Arena Spectacular will be coming to Sheffield for six shows, between Thursday 10 and Sunday 13 October, 2024.

Although casting is yet to be announced, the production will feature a core cast which is set to include “a great number of celebrated Les Mis guest stars” appearing, as their schedules allow.

The beloved musical, entering its 39th year in London, will have a new design for the arena tour, specifically created for larger venues, with a cast and orchestra of more than 65 people.

Cameron Mackintosh, theatrical producer, said: "This remarkable musical has proved to be as powerful and successful in its every manifestation. Whether in its original full theatrical form, a blockbuster musical movie, or any of its numerous spectacularly staged concert performances."

Les Misérables arena tour will visit over 15 countries and regions worldwide, including the UK, Luxembourg, Geneva, Milan, Trieste, Copenhagen, Oslo, Zurich, Sweden, Australia, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

Tickets are on general sale now, from Utilita Arena Sheffield’s website, priced between £35.95 and £108.95.

Nick Grace, co-producer of the production and one of the leading producers in the world, said: "I’m looking forward to taking this incredible new UK touring production all over the world, bringing it to existing Les Mis fans and those that will be experiencing the phenomenon for the first time."