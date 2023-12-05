The War of the Worlds: Sheffield date for arena tour of Jeff Wayne musical, and how to get tickets
Sheffield has been included in a national arena tour of the Jeff Wayne musical The War of the Worlds
Sheffield has been named as a venue for a major arena tour of Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of The Worlds A show at Sheffield Arena will be part of a 17-date UK and Ireland arena tour, arriving just in time to celebrate 130 years since the publication of HG Wells’ dark Victorian tale.
The Sheffield performance will be on Tuesday April 8.
Tickets go on sale 10am Friday December 8, from https://myticket.co.uk/artists/jeff-wayne-s-the-war-of-the-worlds
Conducted by Jeff Wayne and featuring Liam Neeson in 3D holography as The Journalist, who recounts his story of survival from the Martian invasion of 1898.
The tour will again feature an exciting new cast to be announced over the coming months.
The shows publicists say In 2006, The War of the Worlds was already considered a cutting-edge production with six trucks filled to the brim. By 2025, marking 19 years of live touring, the production will be up to 12 trucks, with a host of new ingredients and special effects.