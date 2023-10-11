Andre Rieu: Violin superstar announces Sheffield Arena show, and how to get tickets
Violin superstar Andre Rieu has announced dates at Sheffield Arena in an eight-venue UK and Ireland tour
Violin superstar Andre Rieu has announced a massive show at Sheffield Arena in the new year.
The world-renowned Dutch violinist and conductor has included the venue in a tour of the UK and Ireland, which will see him perform at eight venues in total.
It will see him at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield, on Friday April 19, 2024.
Tickets for the André Rieu show in Sheffield are due to go on general sale 10am on Friday 13 October 2023. They can be bought from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk
Announcing the show, the Arena said in a statement: "Audiences can expect to be transported into a world of enchanting melodies and breathtaking performances as André Rieu leads his wonderful Johann Strauss Orchestra chorus and many international soloists in a repertoire that spans classical masterpieces, waltzes, show tunes, and more. Known for his charismatic stage presence."
"André Rieu's concerts are renowned for their joyful atmosphere and audience engagement."
Special guest for the tour is 15 -year-old Emma Kok, who has already wowed millions of people around the world and gone viral with her rendition of the song “Voilà”:
The Arena's statement added: "André Rieu’s tours are regularly outselling the world’s top pop and rock stars. His concerts are also a visual treat, from the sight of him and his musicians entering through the crowd and up onto the stage at the beginning of the concert, to the lavish costumes and the vast screen behind the orchestra displaying beautiful imagery tailor-made for each song, guaranteeing a magical evening for the whole family."