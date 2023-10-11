Violin superstar Andre Rieu has announced dates at Sheffield Arena in an eight-venue UK and Ireland tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Violin superstar Andre Rieu has announced a massive show at Sheffield Arena in the new year.

The world-renowned Dutch violinist and conductor has included the venue in a tour of the UK and Ireland, which will see him perform at eight venues in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will see him at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield, on Friday April 19, 2024.

Andre Rieu, pictured at s show in Sydney, has announced a show at Sheffield Arena for next year. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn.

Tickets for the André Rieu show in Sheffield are due to go on general sale 10am on Friday 13 October 2023. They can be bought from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk

Announcing the show, the Arena said in a statement: "Audiences can expect to be transported into a world of enchanting melodies and breathtaking performances as André Rieu leads his wonderful Johann Strauss Orchestra chorus and many international soloists in a repertoire that spans classical masterpieces, waltzes, show tunes, and more. Known for his charismatic stage presence."

"André Rieu's concerts are renowned for their joyful atmosphere and audience engagement."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special guest for the tour is 15 -year-old Emma Kok, who has already wowed millions of people around the world and gone viral with her rendition of the song “Voilà”: