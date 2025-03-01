James, Ocean Colour Scene and Embrace are among the indie acts set to take to the stage on the final day of Sheffield’s Rock N Roll Circus music festival, organisers have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular returning festival is set to take place between Wednesday, August 27, 2025 and Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After announcing that huge rockers Queens of the Stone Age will headline the Wednesday and Thursday nights of the festivals, organisers have now confirmed the line-up for the Sunday.

James will be joined by fellow Britpop outfit, Ocean Colour Scene, along with Embrace, Cast, Sleeper, The Lilacs, Sonni Mills, and Girlband! - with more Sunday acts still to be announced | Submit/3rd party

Manchester band James, who formed in 1982 and formed part of the ‘90s Brit Pop scene, are set to headline.

“Very happy to announce that we will be headlining Rock N Roll Circus in Sheffield on Sunday 31st August,” the band posted on X.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James will be joined by fellow Britpop outfit, Ocean Colour Scene, along with Embrace, Cast, Sleeper, The Lilacs, Sonni Mills, and Girlband! - with more Sunday acts still to be announced.

The acts playing alongside Queens of the Stone Age on the Wednesday and Thursday nights include: Viagra Boys; Fat Dog; Shame; Jenny Beth and the Murder Capital.

Local legends Reverend & the Makers are headlining the Saturday night, when they will be joined by the Lottery Winners, Carl Barat and Peter Doherty, of Libertines fame, and Groove Armada, playing a DJ set, among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Hunt for Rotherham man with distinctive tattoos wanted over drug offences & recall to prison

AGN Events recently applied for a variation to its licence for the event, adding the Wednesday, August 27.

Rock N Roll Circus has been a popular addition to Sheffield’s music scene, with successful events headlined by Richard Hawley last year and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in 2023.

Read More BREAKING: Three charged with murder of Abdullah Hassan shot dead in Sheffield neighbourhood two years ago

As well as live music, there are dazzling circus acts to entertain revellers within the big top setting.

Pre-sale tickets for James go live on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, with general sale starting on Friday, March 7, 2025.

For more information and to buy tickets, head to: https://www.rocknrollcircus.co.uk