Three people have now been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old man who was shot dead in a Sheffield neighbourhood almost two years ago, police confirmed just seconds ago.

Abdullah Hassan was just 25-years-old when he was fatally shot, in an incident on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, shortly after 1.30am on Easter Sunday 2023 (April 9).

And now, almost two years on, the following people have now been charged with Mr Hassan’s murder:

Alex Taff, aged 30, of Springfields, Catcliffe, Sheffield is charged with Mr Hassan’s murder. He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, February 28, 2025) and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on March 4, 2025.

Andrew Horton, aged 46, of HMP Doncaster has also been charged with Mr Hassan’s murder.

Osai Williams, aged 28, of HMP Lowden Grange, is also charged with Mr Hassan’s murder, using another to hide a firearm, possession of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, possession of a CS gas cannister and possession of a bladed article.

Both Mr Horton and Mr Williams are now due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on March 3, 2025, charged with the offences they face.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Two men remain on police bail in connection to the murder and a further three men and three women remain released under investigation.

They added: “Abdullah’s family ask that their privacy be respected.”

Speaking shortly after his death, Mr Hassan’s family released the following statement: “The passing of our son and brother has caused our entire family a very deep sadness and hurt. He was a massive pillar in our family and it is beyond painful to lose him in such tragic circumstances.

“There is only one way to describe him. He was one of a kind, inside and out.

“As a family, we kindly ask that we are given time to grieve this loss and we hope that justice will be secured for him swiftly.”

Call police on 101 with information, quoting incident number 74 of April 9, 2023.

Alternatively, you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111