Police are hunting a 25-year-old man who wanted in connection with drug offences and on recall to pson.

Rotherham man Morgan Cutts, aged 25, is wanted for failing to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in relation to drug offences.

He is also wanted on recall to prison.

Describing Cutts, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair. He has a tattoo under his right eye and another tattoo above his left eye.

“Cutts has links to the Holmes and Aston area of Rotherham.

“Have you seen Cutts?”

If you have any information that can help police find him please report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 443 of February 28, 2025.

You can also submit information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.