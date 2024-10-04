Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jon McClure is looking forward to throwing ‘the biggest party Sheffield’s ever seen’, after enduring a ‘miserable year’.

The Reverend and the Makers frontman will headline the Saturday at next year’s Rock N Roll Circus festival, which promises to be an all-day knees-up in celebration of the band’s 20th anniversary.

Joining him on the line-up will be some of his favourite acts, including friends who have ‘been a part of my story’, fellow Sheffield legends and a selection of South Yorkshire’s best up-and-coming bands.

‘Enough to be miserable about’

He’s determined to ‘put a smile on everyone’s faces’ at a time when he says ‘there’s enough to be miserable about’.

If anybody needs cheering up, it’s him, after an incredibly tough 2024.

His beloved dad John, a dedicated NHS nurse who he said had gifted him his love of music, sadly died in April and it all got a bit too much for the notoriously hard-working singer-songwriter, who took the difficult decision to cancel his tour and postpone the release of his eagerly awaited new album.

But things are starting to look up, with The Lottery Winners’ You Again, featuring Reverend and the Makers, getting plenty of love on the Radio 2 playlist, and his first Christmas single, which he calls the ‘wildest thing I’ve ever made’ on the way.

“I’ve had a miserable year and I’m ready to have a good time,” he tells The Star.

‘Dad will be there in spirit’

“My dad loved a party and when I was offered the chance to headline the Rock N Roll Circus I thought ‘I’m going to do you proud, Dad, and put on the biggest party Sheffield’s ever seen’.

“He’ll be there in spirit and we’ll do him proud. My brother (Chris McClure) is on the bill, Day Fever (the hit daytime disco from Line of Duty actor Vicky McClure (no relation) and her producer/DJ husband Jonny Owen) is on the bill, my mum will be there and my kids will be there too. It’s going to be a real family thing.”

The bill also features a DJ set by the electronic duo Groove Armada, of whom he is a big fan, and live performances by The Libertines’ Peter Doherty and Carl Barat, The Lottery Winners, Sheffield legends the Everly Pregnant Brothers, and one of Jon’s favourite artists of the moment, Harriet Rose, with more acts yet to be announced.

There will also be dazzling circus acts to entertain revellers during the all-day event at Sheffield’s famous Don Valley Bowl on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Rock N Roll Circus is fast becoming a fixture on Sheffield’s calendar, following successful events headlined by Richard Hawley this year and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in 2023.

‘A chance to prove myself’

Jon was there on both occasions as a fan and is looking forward to taking centre stage this time.

“We always have a great gig at Tramlines, where we get thousands of people jumping up and down, but for whatever reason they’ve never asked us to headline,” says Jon.

“This is a chance to prove myself in one of those big slots. I’ve been going a long time, my albums always do well and my gigs go well, so I think I’m ready.”

Jon and his band don’t have anything to prove, of course, with six top 20 albums and a top 10 single, Heavyweight Champion of the World, under their belts.

But in the past, Jon admits he has ‘been a little hard on myself’ and maybe not appreciated his success for what it is.

Living with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner

That’s easily done when you’re good friends with the Arctic Monkeys, and Alex Turner and Matt Helders played in your first band, Judan Suki.

“I used to live with Alex, in the house next door to where I live now, and for a long time I measured myself against the Arctic Monkeys,” he says.

“But it’s like your mate’s Lionel Messi and you’re thinking ‘why am I not as good as Messi’.

“It took me a long time to feel comfortable in my own skin. When you’re a young man you’re insecure and you’re thinking ‘they’re headlining Glastonbury, why am I on at the O2 Academy’.

“But I realise now I was so lucky to be part of that scene and I like the life I have, I like my records, I love my wife and my kids and I like all the friends I have.”

Brought back down to earth

Just in case Jon does ever get too full of himself, he always has his kids to bring him down to earth, as was the case when he took his nine-year-old son backstage at this year’s Rock N Roll Circus.

“Pete Doherty was there and he said to my son ‘you know your dad’s a legend’,” recalls Jon. “My son looked at me and replied ‘no he’s not, he’s a loser’.”

For now, Jon is working on the latest Reverend and the Makers album and is determined to give it the time it deserves.

“The songs are so good we don’t want to record it 7/10, we want it to blow people’s heads off,” he says.

“My dad dying made me realise we’ve only got so long on Earth, and if I get run over by a bus tomorrow I want to be able to die safe in the knowledge that I’ve made this album as great as I know it can be.”

Christmas single

In the meantime, he plans to release what will be his first Christmas single - a song called Drunken Phone Call, which was inspired by an actual late night phone call he made, waking up his wife to tell her how much he loves her.

“I don’t want you to think it’s a Christmas song but it really is,” he says.

“It doesn’t mention Christmas but it feels Christmassy. It’s the wildest thing I’ve ever made. It sounds like Elvis in Las Vegas, it’s so over the top. There’s a gospel choir, strings and a trumpet.

“I’m going to put it out at the end of the year and I think people are going to love it.”

The Reverend and The Makers headlined date at Rock N Roll Circus will take place on Saturday, August 30, from 12 noon until 11pm.

Tickets are on general sale from 10am on Friday, October 4, via Ticketek UK at: https://premier.ticketek.co.uk/shows/show.aspx?sh=REVMAC25