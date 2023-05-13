The rock legends, who formed in Sheffield 46 years ago, are set to take to the stage at the Blades’ home ground on Monday, May 22 – three days after a performing an intimate gig at The Leadmill, in support of the threatened music venue.
Elliott, who is a big Sheffield United fan, told the BBC he was relieved the Blades had secured automatic promotion to the Premier League rather than having to compete in the play-offs. Not only would that be no good for his nerves, he explained, it meant there was more time to set up for the Bramall Lane gig, where Def Leppard will share the billing with Mötley Crüe as part of their joint world tour.
Elliott, who is taking on Chris Sutton in the BBC’s Premier League predictions head-to-head, said: “I get the excitement about the play-offs from a neutral's point of view because you get this big game at Wembley, but we lost in the semi-finals last year and I'm glad we don't have to go through all of that again.
“It also makes our Bramall Lane gig that much easier because we don't have to deal with having a play-off game this weekend. Instead of worrying about who might be at home first, they can set up properly for the gig now. We had to move it once because of the play-offs and it wouldn't have been an issue this time, but it's nice not to have to worry about it at all.”
Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott pleased there will be no more Wembley heartbreak for Blades this year
Def Leppard are also set to play Wembley on July 1, and Elliott is similarly pleased that his beloved Blades won’t be heading there in the play-offs given their disappointing record there over the years.
He explained: “It's the same with Wembley. Every time I have been there with Sheffield United we have lost. I missed the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City because I was too busy but I didn't particularly want to go because I am bad luck.
“The only visit I really wanted this year was to play there, not to go and watch my team there - so with us going up I am buzzing about everything at the moment.”
Def Leppard, who have sold more than 100 million records, have teamed up with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to reimagine some of their greatest hits for their latest album Drastic Symphonies, which is due out on May 19.
Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on how he expects Sheffield United to fare in the Premier League
Elliott said it was hard to predict how Sheffield United will do in the Premier League this time around, especially with a number of players out of contract and relatively little money to spend compared with the top flight’s biggest hitters. But he described the club’s fans as their 12th man and said they had been sorely missed when the Blades were last relegated in a Covid-disrupted season when games were played behind closed doors.
“With 30,000 people behind us, I'd like to think we can make the top half again but I am realistic and even finishing 17th would be incredible,” he said. “It all depends on who Heckers [manager Paul Heckingbottom] keeps and how he can motivate whoever he gets on board.”