Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott, who is taking on Chris Sutton in the BBC’s Premier League predictions head-to-head, said: “I get the excitement about the play-offs from a neutral's point of view because you get this big game at Wembley, but we lost in the semi-finals last year and I'm glad we don't have to go through all of that again.

Most Popular

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott says he is relieved he can prepare for the band's homecoming gig at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium on Monday, May 22, secure in the knowledge that the Blades have already sealed automatic promotion to the Premier League and will not have to compete in the play-offs. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“It also makes our Bramall Lane gig that much easier because we don't have to deal with having a play-off game this weekend. Instead of worrying about who might be at home first, they can set up properly for the gig now. We had to move it once because of the play-offs and it wouldn't have been an issue this time, but it's nice not to have to worry about it at all.”

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott pleased there will be no more Wembley heartbreak for Blades this year

Def Leppard are also set to play Wembley on July 1, and Elliott is similarly pleased that his beloved Blades won’t be heading there in the play-offs given their disappointing record there over the years.

He explained: “It's the same with Wembley. Every time I have been there with Sheffield United we have lost. I missed the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City because I was too busy but I didn't particularly want to go because I am bad luck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only visit I really wanted this year was to play there, not to go and watch my team there - so with us going up I am buzzing about everything at the moment.”

Def Leppard, who have sold more than 100 million records, have teamed up with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to reimagine some of their greatest hits for their latest album Drastic Symphonies, which is due out on May 19.

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on how he expects Sheffield United to fare in the Premier League

Elliott said it was hard to predict how Sheffield United will do in the Premier League this time around, especially with a number of players out of contract and relatively little money to spend compared with the top flight’s biggest hitters. But he described the club’s fans as their 12th man and said they had been sorely missed when the Blades were last relegated in a Covid-disrupted season when games were played behind closed doors.