The best fan and celebration photos from Sheffield United's promotion parade

Thousands of jubilant Sheffield United supporters lined the streets of the Steel City tonight as their promotion-winning heroes celebrated sealing their place in the Premier League with an open-top bus parade.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 12th May 2023, 08:50 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 09:08 BST

United's players and staff were ferried from Bramall Lane to the Town Hall and serenaded by fans along the way, before being introduced to those who had gathered in front of the Town Hall to salute their favourites.

It was poignant at times, especially when skipper and boyhood Blade Billy Sharp struggled to control his emotions as he discussed his future, but it was otherwise an evening of elation as Blades fans looked towards next season back in the Premier League.

Here are some of the best fan photos of the parade - can you spot yourself, or someone you know?

Sheffield United's players celebrate their promotion to the Premier League

1. Sheffield turns red and white

Sheffield United's players celebrate their promotion to the Premier League Photo: Danny Lawson

2. Sheffield turns red and white

Sheffield United's players celebrate their promotion to the Premier League Photo: Dean Atkins

3. Sheffield turns red and white

Sheffield United's players celebrate their promotion to the Premier League Photo: Dean Atkins

4. Sheffield turns red and white

Sheffield United's players celebrate their promotion to the Premier League Photo: Dean Atkins

