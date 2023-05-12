The best fan and celebration photos from Sheffield United's promotion parade

Thousands of jubilant Sheffield United supporters lined the streets of the Steel City tonight as their promotion-winning heroes celebrated sealing their place in the Premier League with an open-top bus parade.

United's players and staff were ferried from Bramall Lane to the Town Hall and serenaded by fans along the way, before being introduced to those who had gathered in front of the Town Hall to salute their favourites.

It was poignant at times, especially when skipper and boyhood Blade Billy Sharp struggled to control his emotions as he discussed his future, but it was otherwise an evening of elation as Blades fans looked towards next season back in the Premier League.

Here are some of the best fan photos of the parade - can you spot yourself, or someone you know?

