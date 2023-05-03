News you can trust since 1887
Def Leppard: Sheffield Rock and Roll legends in one night only Leadmill show destined to be 'historic night'

Def Leppard are returning to Sheffield for a “historic” one night only show at The Leadmill.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 3rd May 2023, 08:39 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 08:39 BST

The rock band are in the 46th year of their illustrious careers where they became multi-platinum artists, stadium rock pioneers and inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Leadmill said: “[Def Leppard] will be returning to their roots with a one-off show in support of The Leadmill this month, alongside raising funds for the Music Venue Trust.

"This will be the band’s most intimate fully-electric hometown headline show in over 40 years, with only 850 tickets available for this special event. It takes place ahead of their massive stadium shows at Bramall Lane and Wembley Stadium the following week.”

    The legendary Sheffield band, Def Leppard, will perform at The Leadmill this month. Photo: Ross HalfinThe legendary Sheffield band, Def Leppard, will perform at The Leadmill this month. Photo: Ross Halfin
    The legendary Sheffield band, Def Leppard, will perform at The Leadmill this month. Photo: Ross Halfin

    The band will take to the Leadmill stage on May 19, 2023, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

    Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, May 12. One lucky winner will receive two tickets to the show, if they are subscribed to The Leadmill’s mailing list.

