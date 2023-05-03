Def Leppard are returning to Sheffield for a “historic” one night only show at The Leadmill.

The rock band are in the 46th year of their illustrious careers where they became multi-platinum artists, stadium rock pioneers and inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Leadmill said: “[Def Leppard] will be returning to their roots with a one-off show in support of The Leadmill this month, alongside raising funds for the Music Venue Trust.

"This will be the band’s most intimate fully-electric hometown headline show in over 40 years, with only 850 tickets available for this special event. It takes place ahead of their massive stadium shows at Bramall Lane and Wembley Stadium the following week.”

The legendary Sheffield band, Def Leppard, will perform at The Leadmill this month. Photo: Ross Halfin

The band will take to the Leadmill stage on May 19, 2023, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

