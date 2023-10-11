Christmas lights Sheffield: When Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks, Fox Valley, city centre lights will be switched on
This is when Christmas lights will be switched on at Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks, Fox Valley and in Sheffield city centre.
It may be October, but with Christmas light switch-ons often coming in November, is it really too early to begin planning for Christmas?
Not at all.
This is when venues across Sheffield will be switching on their Christmas lights and if any have special events planned.
Sheffield city centre
Christmas light switch-on celebrations in Sheffield city centre will kick off from 2pm on Sunday, November 19, 2023.
Surrounding the popular Christmas market around Fargate, the Peace Gardens and the Moor, the city centre switch-on is sure to be busy once again. According to the Days out Yorkshire website, visitors can expect street entertainment, chairs, Santa's Grotto, fairground rides, dances and panto ahead of the expected switch on at 6pm.
In previous years, the city centre switch-on has featured special celebrity guests - like Lionesses goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck in 2022.
Crystal Peaks
In 2023, the Crystal Peaks team are expecting their lights to be turned on around November 13. The centre won't be holding a switch-on event, but will have a Santa's Grotto from November 11, so families can come and visit Father Christmas whilst the lights are illuminated.
The centre has also confirmed Sheffield Children's Hospital snowflakes will again cover the outside - as Crystal Peaks is one of the city venues where the iconic snowflakes are featured.
Fox Valley
Fox Valley is no stranger to Christmas celebrations, having hosted the iconic Coca-Cola truck on numerous occasions. This year, the centre will be hosting another big switch-on event - though it is not yet confirmed whether the Coca-Cola truck will return in 2023.
Due to take place on November 17, 2023, the Fox Valley countdown to Christmas will officially begin with a lights switch-on event in Stocksbridge.
Meadowhall
Christmas fun will be coming to Meadowhall on Thursday, November 9, 2023, when the Christmas Parade is held in the mega-mall. The lights will be turned on on the same day, ready for the parade.
In previous years, the parade has featured Santa in a giant sleigh, which travelled through the centre from one end to the other. Santa has been joined by a number of other festive characters in the past, including The Grinch.