This is when Christmas lights will be switched on at Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks, Fox Valley and in Sheffield city centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It may be October, but with Christmas light switch-ons often coming in November, is it really too early to begin planning for Christmas?

Not at all.

This is when venues across Sheffield will be switching on their Christmas lights and if any have special events planned.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Sheffield city centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas light switch-on celebrations in Sheffield city centre will kick off from 2pm on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Surrounding the popular Christmas market around Fargate, the Peace Gardens and the Moor, the city centre switch-on is sure to be busy once again. According to the Days out Yorkshire website, visitors can expect street entertainment, chairs, Santa's Grotto, fairground rides, dances and panto ahead of the expected switch on at 6pm.

In previous years, the city centre switch-on has featured special celebrity guests - like Lionesses goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck in 2022.

There is not long to wait until the Christmas lights get switched on in Sheffield

Crystal Peaks

In 2023, the Crystal Peaks team are expecting their lights to be turned on around November 13. The centre won't be holding a switch-on event, but will have a Santa's Grotto from November 11, so families can come and visit Father Christmas whilst the lights are illuminated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre has also confirmed Sheffield Children's Hospital snowflakes will again cover the outside - as Crystal Peaks is one of the city venues where the iconic snowflakes are featured.

Fox Valley

Fox Valley is no stranger to Christmas celebrations, having hosted the iconic Coca-Cola truck on numerous occasions. This year, the centre will be hosting another big switch-on event - though it is not yet confirmed whether the Coca-Cola truck will return in 2023.

Due to take place on November 17, 2023, the Fox Valley countdown to Christmas will officially begin with a lights switch-on event in Stocksbridge.

Meadowhall

Christmas fun will be coming to Meadowhall on Thursday, November 9, 2023, when the Christmas Parade is held in the mega-mall. The lights will be turned on on the same day, ready for the parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad