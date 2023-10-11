RAAC: Sheffield Council to inspect all buildings constructed in last half of 20th century

Sheffield Council is undertaking a massive review of its buildings following concerns raised about RAAC.

The issue hit headlines in recent weeks after an RAAC panel failed at a school in England that would have been classed as ‘non-critical’.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said the incident led her to take action, just days before the new school year was due to begin.

Details of the council’s review were published in a recent document prepared for a meeting of the strategy and resources committee next week.

Sheffield Town Hall. Sheffield Council is undertaking a massive review of its buildings following concerns raised about RAAC.

Officers said there were 1,895 offices and community buildings, 73 educational sites and 38,800 social homes in its estate.

The council said it will assess any of these buildings constructed between 1948 and 2000.

Work assessing these buildings began with schools prioritised first.

As of September 13, only one school in Sheffield – Abbey Lane Primary in Woodseats – was found to have RAAC.

Other council buildings will be prioritised by usage.