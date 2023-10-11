News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park

RAAC: Sheffield Council to inspect all buildings constructed in last half of 20th century

Sheffield Council is undertaking a massive review of its buildings following concerns raised about RAAC.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 17:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The issue hit headlines in recent weeks after an RAAC panel failed at a school in England that would have been classed as ‘non-critical’.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said the incident led her to take action, just days before the new school year was due to begin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Details of the council’s review were published in a recent document prepared for a meeting of the strategy and resources committee next week.

Most Popular
Sheffield Town Hall. Sheffield Council is undertaking a massive review of its buildings following concerns raised about RAAC.Sheffield Town Hall. Sheffield Council is undertaking a massive review of its buildings following concerns raised about RAAC.
Sheffield Town Hall. Sheffield Council is undertaking a massive review of its buildings following concerns raised about RAAC.

Officers said there were 1,895 offices and community buildings, 73 educational sites and 38,800 social homes in its estate.

The council said it will assess any of these buildings constructed between 1948 and 2000.

Work assessing these buildings began with schools prioritised first.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As of September 13, only one school in Sheffield – Abbey Lane Primary in Woodseats – was found to have RAAC.

Other council buildings will be prioritised by usage.

The strategy and resources committee is expected to discuss and approve the plan in a meeting on Wednesday, October 18.

Related topics:Sheffield CouncilRAACGillian KeeganEnglandSheffield