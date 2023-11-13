The full line-up for the Fox Valley Christmas Lights switch-on has been revealed (Photo courtesy of Dransfield Properties)

The full line-up for the Christmas Lights switch-on event at the Fox Valley shopping centre in Sheffield has been unveiled.

The entertainment-filled evening will take place this Friday, November 17, 2023 with the action kicking off at 5pm.

Claire Biltcliffe, centre manager, said: "We are pulling out all the stops this year to make the switch-on event as spectacular as possible! We have a fantastic line-up of traders and an amazing street food area, it should be an amazing event for all.

"Our live entertainment offering is jam-packed with talent, and the Spark Drummers really have to be seen to be believed. So step into Christmas and come and join us."

Performers will include Branching Out Dancing Class, Sheffield vocalist and musician Graham Lindley, and the Spark Drummers, who will be providing an "hour-long extravaganza".

Laura and Becky, from The Laura and Becky Show podcast, will host the official countdown, before the lights are switched on at 6pm.

The official switch-on will be conducted by councillor Mark Whittaker, the Mayor of Stocksbridge, alongside Colin and Susan Ross, the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Sheffield.

Alongside the live entertainment a festive market will be running from 4pm until 8pm with local traders selling baked goodies, sweets, handmade Christmas gifts and trinkets. The line-up of traders includes Embark Pet Services (natural dog treats); Spirits Paradise (flavoured vodka, rum and whiskey); Gifts of Love (handmade crochet items); Razzle Dazzle (bags and purses); Handcrafted Jewellery by Kim (jewellery); Horseshoe Crafts (handmade items out of reclaimed horseshoes); Armpits Pottery (handmade pottery); When Butter Met Sugar (baked goods); The Christmas Cabin (Christmas décor and homeware); Pink Flamingo Boutique (ladies clothing and accessories); and Alison Senior (sweets and light up toys).

Complementing the market, a street food area will also be running and will offer woodfired pizza, crepes, snow cones and Greek Gyros, plus there will be a BBQ unit.

The line-up includes Ice Snowy Cones (snow cones and milkshakes); Bradfield Brewery (real ale by the bottle and bar to be open on the day); Shoot the Bull (BBQ style meats); Oh My Crumble (seasonal fruit crumble and variety of toppings); Fresh & Delish (German sausages); Top Dog (hot dogs); Hawkins Distillery (handcrafted artisan gins and vodkas); Krazy Spuds (tornado potatoes); Kebab Boys (Kebabs and falafel wraps); Gin Muddlers (gin cocktail bar); Istanbuls Kitchen (Turkish wraps); La Fiamma (woodfired pizza); Greedy Greek (Greek gyros); Belsinis Toasties (toasties and dirty fries); Candyfloss York (sculptured candy floss); Yorkshire Crepes (crepes with assorted fillings and toppings); New York Cheesecake (assorted flavoured cheesecakes); ProPig (hog roast); and The Cookie Smith (handmade cookies and cookie pies).

There will also be a bar for visitors to enjoy a mulled wine, plus there will be traditional fairground attractions for children to enjoy.