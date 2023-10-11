“I think he is one that could go on and do anything. But that’s easier said than done...”

Will Osula has “all the attributes to be a top, top level striker” in an admission that should excite all Sheffield United fans about the future. That is the verdict of former Blades striker Carl Asaba, after the 20-year-old Denmark youth international signed a new long-term deal at Bramall Lane.

Osula was already tied to United for a decent amount of time, with his existing terms and conditions deemed unsuitable for a player who has made real strides in recent years. Currently sidelined with an injury, Osula started United’s first three games of the current Premier League campaign and is a player that the club’s coaching staff, including striker coach Jack Lester, are really excited about.

Asaba, himself a former striker of some repute who now follows United from the media gantry, is too. “I think he’s got all the attributes to be a top, top level striker,” he said. “I think every match he’s played this season he’s caused the opposition problems and created or been in a very good scoring position. We’ve all got to be really delighted that he’s signed another long-term contract.

“Will’s had a lot of minutes on the pitch with the first team his season, deservedly, and I think there’s going to be no looking back for him now. He’s going to go from strength to strength, another wonderful talent we’re bringing through. I’ve spoken for the last two years about how I think he is one that could go on and do anything.

“But that’s easier said than done. He’s at the right club with great development coaches and a manager and staff who think the world of him. He knows this group of people and the facilities are enough to improve and the next couple of years are going to be exciting.”

When he returns to full fitness, Osula will become another exciting option for boss Paul Heckingbottom to choose from as he looks to arrest his side’s poor run of form this season and get that elusive first victory on the board since promotion. Cameron Archer is the only one of the current crop of forwards to have scored so far this season but Oli McBurnie has had chances since returning from his pre-season absence, while Rhian Brewster could also be fit to start after the break after 11 months out.

“That was a big part of last season, the competition for paces,” Asaba told SUTV. “I think the striker pool we have is brilliant. We’re in the top division and all teams have good strikers but Paul has a lot of different situations that he can fill with certain players. The best thing is that you know you have to be at your best to retain your position. When I played, if you weren’t playing well after 60 minutes, Steve Kabba was on, or Paul Peschisolido, or Wayne Allison.