‘Almost full’ Sheffield primary school applies to boost pupil places

A primary school has asked Sheffield Council for permission to expand and boost its pupil numbers.
Molly Williams
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:19 BST
If plans are approved by the local authority, school places at Wharncliffe Side Primary School, on Brightholmlee Lane in the north west of the city, would increase from 140 pupils to 210 (an increase of 50 per cent).

The existing school would be refurbished and the nursery would be relocated to a new building with space for a further two classrooms.

The school was oversubscribed in some year groups, according to a council document published at the end of last year.

Site of the new nursery block at Wharncliffe Side Primary School. A primary school has asked Sheffield Council for permission to expand and boost its pupil numbers.Site of the new nursery block at Wharncliffe Side Primary School. A primary school has asked Sheffield Council for permission to expand and boost its pupil numbers.
It follows a new housing development of more than 300 homes being built in the area in recent years.

The council said in a report last year the new places were expected to be created by September 2024.

A public consultation event took place on October 5 to give parents and the local community a chance to raise any concerns.

Members of the public can also comment on the planning application via the council’s planning portal.

